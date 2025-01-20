Odisha HC asks H&UD secretary to inform status of project to stop drain discharge into Taladanda

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to file affidavit on the status of approval and sanction of funds for the Rs 32 crore project to prevent pollution of Taladanda canal due to unchecked discharge of city municipal drains into it, by January 30.

The special bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh dealing with civic problems in Cuttack city was hearing the issue of wastewater and sewage from eight municipal drains flowing into the irrigation canal.

According to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities, the diversion of effluents from the eight drains between Malgodown and Naya Bazar to the main stormwater channel-1 by construction of a connecting drain from Urban Haat to Naya Bazar was necessary before the closure of the outfall points.