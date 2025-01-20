Sapigen Biologix to produce oral cholera vax in Odisha unit

BHUBANESWAR: Sapigen Biologix Private Limited has set up a large vaccine manufacturing unit at Biotech Park in Andharua on the city outskirts. Considered as one of the largest vaccine manufacturing facilities in the world, the unit spans over 10 acres.
The Hyderabad-based company, a subsidiary of Biovet Pvt Ltd, promoted by Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech Ltd, is the first vaccine manufacturer to start commercial production from the state.
The state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing plant, established with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, will produce over 10 different vaccines for critical diseases, including polio, cholera and malaria. It has a capacity to produce eight billion doses of vaccines per annum.
Managing director of Sapigen Biologix Dr Raches Ella said the first and most significant vaccine to be produced at Sapigen Biologix will be the world’s second oral cholera vaccine Hillchol (BBV131).
“This novel single-strain vaccine marks an important step in our efforts to combat cholera worldwide. The timing of this rollout is crucial, given the global shortage of oral cholera vaccines. Besides, the unit will also produce world’s first licensed malaria vaccine RTS,S and oral polio vaccine. In the future, the facility will also produce vaccines for Chikungunya and Zika,” he said.
Sapigen Biologix will create 2,000 direct and over 1,500 indirect employment opportunities in Odisha, playing a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and boosting the region’s economy. Recognised as one of the largest facilities of its kind, the plant will serve as an anchor for the expanding biotech ecosystem in the state, Dr Raches said.
“There are no vaccine or biotech manufacturing plants between Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh. We are proud to bring the knowledge-based industry and the first vaccine manufacturing plant to the eastern part of India. This expansive multi-vaccine production facility will further accelerate vaccine development,” said Dr Krishna.
President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the facility during his recent tour to the state. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included his top ministerial colleagues and business leaders.