Sapigen Biologix to produce oral cholera vax in Odisha unit

BHUBANESWAR: Sapigen Biologix Private Limited has set up a large vaccine manufacturing unit at Biotech Park in Andharua on the city outskirts. Considered as one of the largest vaccine manufacturing facilities in the world, the unit spans over 10 acres.

The Hyderabad-based company, a subsidiary of Biovet Pvt Ltd, promoted by Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech Ltd, is the first vaccine manufacturer to start commercial production from the state.

The state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing plant, established with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, will produce over 10 different vaccines for critical diseases, including polio, cholera and malaria. It has a capacity to produce eight billion doses of vaccines per annum.

Managing director of Sapigen Biologix Dr Raches Ella said the first and most significant vaccine to be produced at Sapigen Biologix will be the world’s second oral cholera vaccine Hillchol (BBV131).

“This novel single-strain vaccine marks an important step in our efforts to combat cholera worldwide. The timing of this rollout is crucial, given the global shortage of oral cholera vaccines. Besides, the unit will also produce world’s first licensed malaria vaccine RTS,S and oral polio vaccine. In the future, the facility will also produce vaccines for Chikungunya and Zika,” he said.