11 new species of avian guests spotted in Hirakud wetland

SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud wetland which saw a rise in migratory bird population has recorded 11 new species this year.

The new species, including Western Yellow Wagtail, Pintail Snipe, Oriental Skylark, Red-necked Falcon, Crested Lark, Kentish Plover, Ruff, Pallid Harrier, Lanceolated Warbler, Clamorous Reed Warbler and Greenish Warbler, were spotted during the census.

The reservoir recorded 3,77,732 birds this season, marking an increase of 35,387 from last year. Divisional forest officer Anshu Pragyan Das attributed this increase to lower water levels, exposed mud-flats and thorough counting across the 500 sq km area extending to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The border sectors showed highest concentrations, with Sector-8 (Launsara) recording 50,371 birds of 57 species, Sector-9 (Jharpada) recording 43,676 birds of 60 species and Sector-6 (Govindpur) recording the highest gathering of 39,709 birds of 83 species.

Other bird species recorded this year included Pochards, Great Crested Grebes, Cormorants, Herons, Jacanas, Stilts, Lapwings, Sandpipers besides variety of Ducks, Terns, Plovers and Shrikes. Bird numbers have steadily increased from 97,899 in 2020 to 3,42,345 in 2024.