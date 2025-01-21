Coal minister GK Reddy asks states to ensure timely operation of all auctioned mines

BHUBANESWAR : Union minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday called upon states to expedite operationalisation of major mineral and coal blocks which have been auctioned since 2015 but are yet to be made functional.

Addressing the inaugural session of the third national mines ministers’ conference at Konark, Reddy stressed the need to operationalise auctioned mines to harness the untapped mineral resources for rapid economic growth of the country.

More than 442 mineral blocks have auctioned since 2015 but a vast majority of them are still not operational despite the Narendra Modi government bringing in major reforms in the Mining and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, he said.

“Many states are doing well but some are lagging behind. The auction objective will be defeated if the mines remain non-operational,” Reddy said while appealing to the states to grant statutory clearances in mission mode and ensure that the operators do not face problems due to administrative issues.

“The doors of the Coal and Mines ministries are always open for the states and other stakeholders. The Centre is always ready to sort out any problem encountered during the auction process or operationalisation of mines,” Reddy said.

Emphasising the role of states in auctioning of critical and strategic mineral blocks, the minister said the central government is giving maximum thrust on exploration of critical minerals to meet its energy security and net zero goals through the National Critical Minerals Mission.