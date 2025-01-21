Coal minister GK Reddy asks states to ensure timely operation of all auctioned mines

BHUBANESWAR : Union minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday called upon states to expedite operationalisation of major mineral and coal blocks which have been auctioned since 2015 but are yet to be made functional.
Addressing the inaugural session of the third national mines ministers’ conference at Konark, Reddy stressed the need to operationalise auctioned mines to harness the untapped mineral resources for rapid economic growth of the country.
More than 442 mineral blocks have auctioned since 2015 but a vast majority of them are still not operational despite the Narendra Modi government bringing in major reforms in the Mining and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, he said.
“Many states are doing well but some are lagging behind. The auction objective will be defeated if the mines remain non-operational,” Reddy said while appealing to the states to grant statutory clearances in mission mode and ensure that the operators do not face problems due to administrative issues.
“The doors of the Coal and Mines ministries are always open for the states and other stakeholders. The Centre is always ready to sort out any problem encountered during the auction process or operationalisation of mines,” Reddy said.
Emphasising the role of states in auctioning of critical and strategic mineral blocks, the minister said the central government is giving maximum thrust on exploration of critical minerals to meet its energy security and net zero goals through the National Critical Minerals Mission.
Odisha aims to be global leader in mining: Majhi
“The Mission announced in the Union budget is shortly going to get cabinet approval. It aims to increase domestic production, recycling, and overseas acquisitions of critical minerals. I appeal all states and private stakeholders to work hand-in-hand with the Centre to achieve the goal,” he added.
Inaugurating the two-day conference, Chief Minister Mohan Charna Majhi said Odisha’s vision is to be global leader by leveraging its mineral wealth. The state government aims at achieving sustainable development with sustainable mining activities, he stressed.
“I belong to the most mineral-rich district of Keonjhar but the people there have not got the benefit of the resources. Odisha truly is Ratnagarbha, a treasure trove of natural wealth, but unfortunately, till now, it has not achieved its true potential because of various reasons including lack of political will,” he said.
Majhi, however, said Odisha is poised to play a pivotal role in the India’s transformation, particularly as part of the Purvodaya Mission, by being the growth engine of Viksit Bharat. Highlighting the achievements of the mines ministry in the last 10 years, Union secretary VL Kantha Rao spoke about the roadmap prepared by the Centre to increase the pace of reforms in the mining sector.