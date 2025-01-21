Infighting among BJD corporators reaches cops

BERHAMPUR: Even as the internal conflict in BJD paralyses service delivery in the silk city, a fight between two corporators of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) owing allegiance to the regional party reached the police on Sunday.

Corporator of Ward no-27 Nilakantha Sahu filed a complaint in Gosaninuagaon police station alleging that Durga Panda, husband of corporator of Ward no-14, threatened him of dire consequences. Fearing danger to his life, he has appealed to the police for immediate action.

Sahu claimed he had apprised the matter to the party high command but no steps were taken to settle the issue. Sources said Sahu and Panda have been asked to come to the police station for discussion.

While Berhampur mayor Sanghamitra Dalei said she was yet to receive any allegation in this regard, president of Ganjam BJD RC Chaupatnaik described the matter as personal and said steps are being taken to sort out the differences between the two corporators.