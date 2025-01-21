Prompt action by RPF team saves passenger in Odisha

CUTTACK: Prompt action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped save the life of a passenger who accidentally fell from a running train late on Sunday night.

The injured, 26-year-old Sonu Das of West Bengal was travelling from Bangalore to Howrah in the Yashwantpur-Bhagalpur Express train along with his wife. He was standing near the open door of the train when he accidentally fell down somewhere between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway station.

Soon after, his wife Pari Das reported the matter to the RPF. A team then conducted a search operation between Cuttack and Barang railway section and eventually was successful in tracing an injured Sonu from near Kathajodi river bridge area. “The victim was immediately rushed to SCB MCH,” said RPF inspector Anil Singh.

Lauding the RPF team for its prompt action, Sonu’s wife said had the team failed to trace her husband, anything could have happened. Sonu’s condition is reportedly stable.