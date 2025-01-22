Bandh disrupts life in Bargarh as prime accused arrested in assault and abandonment of woman found in Kurla forest

BARGARH: Even as a 12-hour bandh was observed in Bargarh town demanding justice for the woman who was found severely injured in Kurla forest on January 15, police on Tuesday arrested prime accused Rakesh Dansana from Titlagarh railway station.

IG, Northern Range Himanshu Kumar Lal said Dasana was being brought to Bargarh. The victim and accused are familiar with each other. They were also seen riding a bike and visiting a shopping mall together on the day the woman reportedly went missing.

Preliminary investigation suggests there was a fight between the accused and the woman following which the former assaulted her. However, the exact motive and details of the crime will be ascertained after police interrogates the prime accused, Lal added.

On the day, police also apprehended another person, Rahul Bhausagar, from Malipali in Bargarh for his alleged involvement in the crime. So far, police have arrested five persons in connection with the case including the trio who had helped Rakesh flee Bargarh and destroy the evidence.

Meanwhile, the bandh called by Bargarh Nagarik Committee disrupted normal life. All government and private offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed due to the strike which was supported by several social organisations and political parties including the BJD, Congress and AAP.

Vehicular movement was also affected as agitators picketed at several places in the city. However, emergency and other essential services were allowed to operate. During the bandh, there was a confrontation between the magistrates and agitators when the latter tried to enter the court premises. The situation was later brought under control by police.

The bandh was called over various demands including arrest of the prime accused, Rs 20 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and action against police officials who delayed lodging the FIR and investigation. The 24-year-old woman, a resident of Bardol within Bargarh Sadar police limits, had gone missing on January 12 while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra festival in Bargarh town. On January 14, she was found lying unconscious in a forest with head injury and fractures.

Hospital sources said the woman’s condition is stable now and she will be discharged from VIMSAR, Burla in a few days.