Government to create additional infra to set up Sishu Vatikas in state: Odisha CM

He further added that the government has started taking steps to strengthen primary education in the state. Under the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme, one school in each panchayat of the state is being developed as a model school. Also, efforts are being made to reduce the dropout rate of tribal students with the help of Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha scheme.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for preparation of the draft State Curriculum Framework and said the National Curriculum Framework will serve as the basis of it. “The NCERT will have to ensure that the curriculum, syllabus and teaching-learning material are fully contextualised to Odisha’s civilisational and cultural ethos, history, heritage and knowledge traditions. The State Curriculum Framework will be a true embodiment of ‘Odia Asmita’,” Pradhan added.

Elaborating on Sishu Vatika (which is the regional adaptation of Bal Vatika concept), he said a child on attaining age 3, will enter Sishu Vatika-1, and at age 4 they will enter Sishu Vatika-2. Similarly, on attaining 5 years of age, children will enter Sishu Vatika-3.

He urged Chief Minister Majhi to launch the primary education under NEP format on any auspicious date in April this year for enrolment of children attaining 5 years age into Sishu Vatika-3 at 63,000 schools. He urged the chief minister to travel along with him to 50,000 villages in the state in May-June to check why students are dropping out of the education system and what can be done to prevent it.