Two more arrested in Bangladeshi minor trafficking case in Odisha

CUTTACK: Police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged trafficking of a Bangladeshi minor girl and forcing her into prostitution.

The accused duo are Ranjanikant Behera alias Gopi (42) of Aska and Siba Kumar Dora (27) of Digapahandi in Ganjam district. With this, the number of arrests so far made by the Commissionerate Police in connection with the case has gone up to six.

Briefing mediapersons DCP Jagmohan Meena said, while Gopi had engaged the girl in prostitution in Bhubaneswar, Siba had kept and engaged her in the flesh trade in Berhampur.

“Six persons including two women have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Basing on the information elicited from Gopi and Siba, further investigation is on to ascertain the involvement of other persons in trafficking of the minor girl and engaging her in prostitution,” said Meena.

The incident had come to light after Madhupatna police rescued the 17-year-old girl when she was found roaming in Link Road area on November 9 night. The next day she was handed over to the child welfare committee (CWC) and rehabilitated at Basundhara.

The CWC had submitted a report to Cuttack DCP on November 23 stating that the girl who was brought from Bangladesh to India under false promise of being provided job was forced into prostitution.