Cabinet okays Rs 252 crore package for new cold storages, revival of distressed units across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : To tide over the scarcity of essential commodities like potato and prevent distress sale of harvested crops, the Odisha government on Wednesday came up with a scheme to encourage private entrepreneurs to set up at least one cold storage in each of the 58 sub-divisions of the state.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department for extending support in shape of capital investment subsidy, interest subvention and electricity subsidy for a period of five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30 under the scheme entailing a cost of Rs 252 crore.

Announcing the scheme ‘Financial assistance to cold storages’ at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said, the scheme aims to enhance income of farmers by way of establishment of cold storages in uncovered and economically-feasible locations.

“It will provide better market opportunities, value-addition and processing of agriculture, horticulture and allied sector commodities, address post-harvest losses and prevent distress sale of harvested crops,” he added.

Detailing about the pattern of assistance for new cold storages, Majhi said the cabinet decided to provide capital investment subsidy of 60 per cent of the fixed capital expenditure limited to Rs 6.50 crore or whichever is lower to entrepreneurs belonging to scheduled categories, women and transgender.