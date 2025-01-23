Woman found injured in Kurla forest after assault by boyfriend, prime accused arrested

BARGARH: The 24-year-old woman who was found severely injured in Kurla forest on January 14 was assaulted with a stone, police said on Wednesday.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said the CCTV footage revealed that prime accused Rakesh Dansana (22) was with the victim on the day of the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests that they had an altercation following which Rakesh assaulted the victim out of sudden provocation. “Police have seized the stone which was the weapon of assault and mobile phones of the accused and the victim,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime accused was taken to Kurla forest for recreation of the crime scene. When confronted by mediapersons, Rakesh revealed that he was in a love relationship with the victim since the last three years. However, the SP refused to comment on the claim.

On Monday, police had arrested three accused who had given Rakesh shelter and helped him destroy evidence and escape from Bargarh. Another accused was nabbed on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, Rakesh was arrested from Titlagarh railway station in the evening.

Meena said after committing the crime, the prime accused had fled to multiple places including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Vijayawada to avoid arrest.

The woman, a resident of Bardol, had gone missing on January 12 while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra festival in Bargarh town. On January 14, she was found lying unconscious in Kurla forest with head injury and fractures.