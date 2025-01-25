CB arrests two from MP for digital arrest and investment fraud

As is the practice, a video call was activated showing a person in senior police officer’s uniform warning him of serious consequences of the crime. He was asked to transfer money to escape action, and in total they took Rs 1,06,82,000 in three transactions between August 9 and 14.

The second case was registered basing on the complaint of a businessman from Cuttack who alleged that he was lured by a WhatsApp group named Ram Investment Academy. Enticed by their false promises, he opened a privileged account with TECHSTARS PRO. The stocks they recommended showed substantial profits every day. He invested a total of Rs 2,58,60,000 between March 20 to April 20 utilising all his family savings including his wife’s and father’s money with hope of earning more profit.

However, in April last year, the group ceased operations and a specific phone number contacted him demanding a commission to withdraw his capital.

Basing upon the money trail, the Crime Branch team successfully identified the accused persons and arrested Sameer Ali. One more accused who was arrested earlier in this case from Kolkata is in judicial custody.