Train selfie claims life of 21-year-old girl student

KEONJHAR: A 21-year-old girl died after falling from a running train while reportedly trying to take a selfie near Tangiriapal-Sagadapata railway station in Keonjhar district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Namrata Behera of Dalang village under Khireitangiri gram panchayat in Patna block of the district. She was pursuing MCA from a college in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said Namrata along with four of her friends was returning home from Bhubaneswar in Puri-Barbil Express. Admiring the scenic beauty outside the moving train, she reportedly tried to click a selfie. However, she slipped and fell down on the tracks. Namrata was killed instantly.