Train selfie claims life of 21-year-old girl student

KEONJHAR: A 21-year-old girl died after falling from a running train while reportedly trying to take a selfie near Tangiriapal-Sagadapata railway station in Keonjhar district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Namrata Behera of Dalang village under Khireitangiri gram panchayat in Patna block of the district. She was pursuing MCA from a college in Bhubaneswar.
Sources said Namrata along with four of her friends was returning home from Bhubaneswar in Puri-Barbil Express. Admiring the scenic beauty outside the moving train, she reportedly tried to click a selfie. However, she slipped and fell down on the tracks. Namrata was killed instantly.
On being informed about the mishap, the GRP reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy.
Sources said Namrata had topped in Computer Science at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada last year. Her father Bijayananda Behera is a vegetable vendor.
Police said investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to Namrata’s death.
A pall of gloom descended on Khireitangiri after news of Namrata’s tragic death reached her village.