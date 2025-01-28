Transformative journey begins for Odisha, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

The moment we have all been eagerly awaiting has arrived. Today, the illustrious Prime Minister of India and a global visionary Shri Narendra Modi Ji will inaugurate the grand Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. This landmark event will set a new benchmark for Odisha’s industrial and economic growth.

Final preparations are complete as we welcome investors from 12 countries and delegates from 20 nations to this prestigious summit. The conclave aims to showcase Odisha’s immense potential as a hub for industrialisation and development.

Prelude to Transformation

On the eve of this historic event, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has held its National Executive Body Council Meeting with the participation of over 200 council members. Simultaneously, the state government will conduct five specialised sectoral sessions with ministers and secretaries across diverse domains, paving the way for focused discussions and innovative collaborations.

Inauguration by a Visionary Leader

At 11 am on Tuesday, the Hon’ble prime minister will formally inaugurate the conclave, addressing a distinguished audience of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and global investors. His address will emphasise how both the central and state governments are working collaboratively to turn Odisha into a beacon of industrial excellence, building on his vision for Purvodaya—the rise of Eastern India.