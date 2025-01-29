Adani Group commits to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore over five years in state

BHUBANESWAR : The Adani Group on Tuesday announced to invest a staggering Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years in Odisha, making it the biggest investment intent by any group in Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.

Managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and exchanged the MoU for the investment in the state.

“The investment spans across sectors like power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas expansion in Odisha,” Adani told mediapersons immediately after the pact with the state government.

The company’s plans include an aluminium refinery as well as smelter in the state. It had secured the Ballada bauxite mine in Koraput during auctions in 2023. The conglomerate would set up a renewable energy unit at Cuttack, cement plants in Malkangiri and Cuttack and develop the Dhamra industrial park. This apart, expansion of both Dhamra and Gopalpur ports are in the offing. “It is a ballpark figure basing on the spectrum of investments,” sources familiar with the development said.

Six projects of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) were commissioned and launched on the first day of the mega investment summit. While a CNG station at JIO fuel station in Balasore has been commissioned, it will be open to public shortly after getting the approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Similarly, another CNG station project at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district has been completed and will be open to the public soon.