Protector of Similipal, Bhawani dies of old age at 62
BARIPADA: Bhawani, the trained female elephant engaged in protection of Similipal National Park for nearly two decades, died due to old age-related ailments on Tuesday. And with her, the troika of forest protectors brought from Karnataka more than 20 years back has passed.
The 62-year-old kunki elephant was stationed at Hatighar camp in Jenabil forest range after being retired from service in 2018.
Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said Bhawani’s molar teeth were worn out while her digestive system was not properly functioning for the last one year due to old age.
“She was being fed with a cooked concentrate feed mixture, boiled vegetables besides multi-vitamin and calcium supplements. Her digestive system deteriorated gradually and she died at 6.08 am on Tuesday,” informed Gogineni. The elephant was under constant observation of the veterinary assistant surgeon of STR, he added.
Bhawani was brought from Karnataka in 2001 and deployed in Similipal to prevent ‘Akhand Shikar’, the annual mass hunting ritual practised by tribals ahead of Pana Sankranti festival. The elephant gave birth to Rajkumar in October 2002 and Shibani in December 2008.
Bhawani was initially stationed at Gudgudia elephant camp along with other captive jumbos of Similipal. She was later shifted to Hatighar camp.
Retired DFO Arun Kumar Patra told TNIE that he along with the then research officer of STR and five forest staff went to Karnataka in 2001 to bring the trained bull elephant Mahendra and two females Bhawani and Sova. The three trained elephants were engaged to prevent Akhand Shikar in Similipal and protect the sanctuary from timber mafia and poachers.
“Due to the presence of these elephants, poachers and other wildlife criminals did not dare enter the Similipal forest. The three jumbos also played a vital role in increasing the footfall of visitors in the park. Bhawani’s service to Similipal will always be remembered,” he added.
Earlier on January 14, Mahendra had died due to old age-related ailments. Sova had died of similar reasons on December 18, 2022.