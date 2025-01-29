Protector of Similipal, Bhawani dies of old age at 62

BARIPADA: Bhawani, the trained female elephant engaged in protection of Similipal National Park for nearly two decades, died due to old age-related ailments on Tuesday. And with her, the troika of forest protectors brought from Karnataka more than 20 years back has passed.

The 62-year-old kunki elephant was stationed at Hatighar camp in Jenabil forest range after being retired from service in 2018.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said Bhawani’s molar teeth were worn out while her digestive system was not properly functioning for the last one year due to old age.

“She was being fed with a cooked concentrate feed mixture, boiled vegetables besides multi-vitamin and calcium supplements. Her digestive system deteriorated gradually and she died at 6.08 am on Tuesday,” informed Gogineni. The elephant was under constant observation of the veterinary assistant surgeon of STR, he added.