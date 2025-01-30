Cuttack Development Authority charts out plan to bring 102 revenue villages under its fold

CUTTACK: Cuttack city is soon going to undergo a major transformation with extension of its borders to state capital Bhubaneswar.

Vice-chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Anam Charan Patra said the agency has prepared a master plan for inclusion of 102 villages under its jurisdiction. “Once this is effected, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and CDA will have a common boundary,” he added.

The master plan prepared for inclusion of the 102 villages of Baranga, Cuttack Sadar, Salipur, Athagarh and Banki tehsils has been approved in the CDA meeting, Patra said. Earlier in 2022, 145 revenue villages were included under CDA jurisdiction.

“We have sought views from the collector-cum-district magistrate and RDC, Central Range, Cuttack on the masterplan for inclusion of 102 revenue villages. After receiving their views, the master plan will be sent to the Housing and Urban Development department for final approval,” said Patra.

A comprehensive master plan has been prepared to manage the urbanisation of these rural areas with prime focus on upgradation of infrastructure and basic facilities including access to clean drinking water, steady electric power supply, effective drainage system and improved road, he informed.

Extensive field survey is underway for infrastructural development of the revenue villages planned for inclusion in the CDA jurisdiction. Residents of these 102 revenue villages will be able to avail these facilities, he added.