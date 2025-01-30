R-Day tragedy: Villagers lock Malabiharpur high school seeking action against three teachers

CUTTACK: Ever since the death of a Class X student of Government High School, Malabiharpur in a road mishap on Republic Day, local residents have locked the institution’s gate demanding that stringent action be taken against three teachers they hold responsible for the incident and compensation paid to the deceased’s family with their six months’ salaries.

On Wednesday, the villagers submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM and School and Mass Education department threatening to intensify stir if action is not taken within five days. Holding three teachers responsible for the road accident, the villagers demanded that they be immediately suspended or transferred.

“Since the pick-up van meant for carrying goods had no insurance and other valid documents, the deceased student’s family will be deprived of availing the insurance benefit. Hence we are demanding that the owner of the vehicle pay `50 lakh to his family,” they said.

A Class X student Soumya Ranjan Behera was killed and 24 others suffered injuries when the pick-up van in which they were travelling to take part in the Republic Day parade at Saranda overturned at Kaligodi on Malabiharpur-Ansupa Road. Six injured students who were undergoing treatment at SCB MCH were shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated.