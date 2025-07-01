BJP suspends five members over assault on senior BMC officer

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action by suspending five party members, including a city corporator, for their alleged involvement in the assault on a senior official of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal suspended Ward No. 29 Corporator Aparup Narayan Rout (also known as Jeevan Rout), along with Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra, Debashis Pradhan, Sachikanta Swain, and Sanjeev Mishra from the party’s primary membership. The suspension follows allegations that they attacked senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer and BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo during a public grievance hearing session.

In response to the incident, the Odisha Administrative Service Association had earlier announced plans to go on mass leave from Tuesday in protest. However, the association has decided to temporarily defer the move following an assurance from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that strict action will be taken against all individuals involved.