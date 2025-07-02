Government to hand over centres for PWDs, elderly persons to corporate houses

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to hand over the management of integrated infrastructure complexes (IICs) developed for the rehabilitation of vulnerable populations to independent agencies, particularly selected corporate houses.

The IICs have been established at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore in several districts to provide holistic care and rehabilitation facilities for the senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the mentally ill.

Initially, it has been decided that these centres set up in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts will be handed over to selected corporate houses, which can engage non-profit organisations for management.

Each IIC has been designed as a multi-purpose facility comprising homes for senior citizens and mentally ill, schools for the visually-impaired, hearing-impaired and intellectually disabled with separate units for early intervention and physiotherapy apart from the district disability rehabilitation centre.

Sources said all expenses for the management of these complexes including the cost of electricity, water, contingencies and other charges will be met by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department. The selected corporate houses can also provide top-up expenditure out of their CSR fund.

Under the model, the selected corporate houses will oversee the entire management and maintenance of the IICs. Each complex is expected to support around 400 inmates initially, with the capacity subject to change based on local needs and additional services introduced. “These homes and schools will be operated by various agencies while the corporate houses will be responsible for providing all specified common services,” said an official of the department.

The state government will provide an annual operational cost o f `2.1 crore to the corporate house or its executing agency to support the operation and maintenance of each complex. The corporate houses will have to engage qualified personnel for the maintenance of all infrastructure, electrical equipment and sports facilities.

“A bid has been floated for selection of corporate houses. They will be held accountable for any mismanagement. If any of their action is found to be detrimental to the interests of the IICs, the partnership will be terminated with a one-month notice,” the official added.