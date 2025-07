BHUBANESWAR: A national-level symposium on ‘Indian Literature in Translation: Choices’ was organised by the Kunjabihari College, Barang in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, recently.

Noted writer and former bureaucrat Hrusikesh Panda delivered the inaugural address and chaired the first academic session, while academician and principal Lipipuspa Nayak, programme officer of Sahitya Akademi Avishek Rath, and academician and writer Anil Kumar Parhi also spoke in the inaugural session.

On the occasion, Nayak was felicitated with the Sahitya Shiromani Award for her contributions to translation. Odia writer Santanu Kumar Acharya and poets Jayashree Nanda and Pranamita Pati joined the valedictory session.