Boyfriend murders woman to stop her from marrying someone else

BERHAMPUR: A day after a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in a lodge in Baidyanathpur, Berhampur police on Wednesday said the accused committed the crime apprehending that she would marry someone else.

Priya Kumari Moharana of Lanjipali in Berhampur was killed after being stabbed multiple times by her lover Abhaya Kumar Moharana (24) in a lodge near new bus stand in Baidyanathpur on Tuesday.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said after scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that Abhaya checked in at the lodge around 11.30 am. He booked room no-112 on the first floor. Priya arrived after 15 to 20 minutes.

The couple spent time together in the lodge before the accused stabbed her multiple times at around 3 pm. While committing the crime, Abhaya suffered cut injuries to his left hand. Leaving a profusely-bleeding Priya in the room, Abhaya went to City Hospital and received treatment for his hand injury. Subsequently, he reached Gosaninuagaon police station and confessed to his crime, said Vivek.

Gosaninuagaon police immediately informed their counterparts at Baidyanathpur who reached the lodge and took Priya to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, she was declared dead by doctors. Police registered a murder case and seized the body for autopsy.

On Wednesday, police recreated the crime scene at the lodge. Abhaya reportedly told police that he was in a relationship with Priya for a long time and had plans to marry her. Abhaya used to work in a private hospital but lost his job around three months back. While he was unemployed, Priya landed a job in a private pathology centre.

In the meantime, Priya’s parents started to pressurise her to get married and even searched for suitable grooms. She reportedly did not oppose her parents’ proposal. Apprehending that Priya might get married to someone else, Abhaya hatched a plan to kill her.