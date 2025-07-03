Rain cripples life in Koraput, disrupts road and rail traffic

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash Koraput throwing life out of gear in several blocks of the district on Wednesday.
Due to the rains, schools, colleges and educational institutions recorded a thin attendance while different markets and business establishments wore a deserted look in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad areas.
Communication network was the worst-hit with roads and bridges getting damaged in different areas due to the incessant downpour. Sources said the rains washed away a bridge near Dasmantpur block, snapping communication to many panchayats.
Besides, the main route linking the district to other parts of the state was blocked after rainwater submerged Bangalaguda bridge between Koraput and Rayagada. Due to the blockade, vehicular traffic was diverted from Bangalaguda towards Malkangiri and Damanjodi.
Rail communication too came to a grinding halt due to a massive landslide between Maliguda and Jarati railway station. The Jeypore-Koraput route was blocked as debris and soil covered the railway track. Railway authorities had to cancel Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express due the landslide.
Later in the day, railway officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Official sources said adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed to clear the railway track.
Meanwhile, water level of Indravati, Saberi, Kolab, Patali and Jonhra rivers have increased significantly following the heavy rains in the upper catchment areas for the last two days.
Sources said the district administration has asked the officials of Jeypore, Kundra, Borigumma and Kotpad blocks to remain alert as rains continued to lash these areas and the rivers may breach the banks if showers continue for next 24 hours. Besides, block and municipality officials have been instructed to provide reports of any damage to life and property in their respective areas.
The district received an average rainfall of 86.9 mm in the last 24 hours. Kotpad block recorded the highest rainfall of 150 mm followed by Jeypore (140 mm) with Semiliguda and Koraput receiving 120 mm rain each.