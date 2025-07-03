Rain cripples life in Koraput, disrupts road and rail traffic

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash Koraput throwing life out of gear in several blocks of the district on Wednesday.

Due to the rains, schools, colleges and educational institutions recorded a thin attendance while different markets and business establishments wore a deserted look in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad areas.

Communication network was the worst-hit with roads and bridges getting damaged in different areas due to the incessant downpour. Sources said the rains washed away a bridge near Dasmantpur block, snapping communication to many panchayats.

Besides, the main route linking the district to other parts of the state was blocked after rainwater submerged Bangalaguda bridge between Koraput and Rayagada. Due to the blockade, vehicular traffic was diverted from Bangalaguda towards Malkangiri and Damanjodi.