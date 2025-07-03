Two men rape tribal woman in Jajpur, arrested

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a forest within Bayree police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was raped in Bhalukhai forest in the afternoon. The two accused, Sananda Pihu of Bhalukhai village and Bhajaman Bhoi of Champapur, have been arrested.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, she was grazing her goats in the forest when the accused duo approached her. They reportedly pinned her to the ground and took turns to rape her.

The woman somehow managed to escape from their clutches and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her husband. Subsequently, the couple reached Bayree police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Sananda and Bhajaman. Bayree IIC Ansumala Das said medical examination of the woman and the accused duo was conducted in the local hospital.

On Wednesday, the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.