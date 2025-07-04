FIR against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua for remarks on BJD leader

BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar demanded the arrest of Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua for his alleged involvement in the killing of an elephant and theft of tusks on June 15, he made derogatory remarks against her on Thursday, stirring a political controversy.

The remarks of the BJP MLA against Samantasinghar came when he was reacting to the allegations made against him by the BJD leader.

An FIR has been filed against Khatua at the Nilagiri police station in Balasore district. In her FIR, one Shanti Lata Biswal of Nilagiri has demanded that action should be taken against Khatua for his statements which have shamed women.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik took to X and strongly condemned the remarks against Samantasinghar.

Demanding strong action against him, Naveen stated that the utterances are extremely unfortunate and unacceptable. He said, “Such behaviour reflected a deep-seated misogyny and is an attempt to silence women. The silence of BJP leaders on this matter is also concerning.”