BJP MLA in soup over lewd remarks against BJD leader Lekhashree

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for BJP MLA from Nilagiri Santosh Khatua over his derogatory remarks against BJD leader and spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar with police registering a case in the connection.

Acting on a formal complaint lodged by Lekhashree with Mahila Police Station here on Friday, a case has been registered under sections 75(2)(sexual harassment), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), 296 (obscene act in public places) and 356 (making or publishing defamatory statements) of BNS.

She has demanded immediate arrest of Khatua for making offensive and sexually-coloured remarks against her, thereby outraging her modesty. The BJD leader alleged that Khatua went to the extent of describing her as a prostitute and kingpin of a sex racket. The MLA’s public statement has demeaned her as a woman and a politician, she alleged.

Lekhashree said in the FIR that Khatua has committed a cognisable offence by his public utterances about a woman and describing her as a prostitute and kingpin of a sex racket. He has violated the rights of woman by making such a statement, she added.