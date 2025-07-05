Disbursal of land compensation starts for railway project in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: The long-awaited 128 km Jeypore-Malkangiri railway project gained momentum with disbursement of Rs 2.45 crore to 39 people towards land acquisition across Mathili panchayat, including four from Khairput block on Friday.

Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi distributed the compensation in presence of Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami and collector Asish Iswar Patil. Beneficiaries received Rs 10 lakh per acre as compensation.

Majhi said, the 108 km project stretches 80 km across Malkangiri district, affecting 42 villages - 15 in Mathili, 14 in Malkangiri, and 13 in Khairput blocks. “A total of 1,946 acre of land would be acquired for the project of which 714 acre are private land and 231 acre are government lands. Once the total land acquisition process is complete by December this year, the project work is likely to commence by January 2026. A total of Rs 476 crore will be required for compensation to 844 beneficiaries across the district,” he said.

While the project was sanctioned in 2016 with DPR approved in 2018, progress stalled from 2019-2024. Land acquisition expedited only after the double engine government came to power last year, he added.

Talking to the TNIE, collector Patil said, the railways deposited Rs 150 crore with the district administration for compensating 844 beneficiaries across the district affected due to the project.

The disbursement will complete within six months and the compensatory afforestation for 1,000 acres forest land is at final stage.