Odisha’s first GI store opens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy inaugurated Odisha’s first Geographical Identification (GI) store in Bhubaneswar’s Janpath on Friday.

Founded by researcher Anita Sabat and entrepreneur Amrita Sabat, the store is a first-of-its-kind venture that entirely deals with products of Odisha that have been provided GI. The state currently has 26 GI products and the founders said that efforts have been made to source the maximum possible products.

These include Odisha Ikat, Kotpad, Sambalpuri Bandha, Khandua, Bomkar, Pipili applique work, Pattachitra, Konark stone carving, Kandhamal turmeric, ‘Khajuri Guda’, rasagola, among others. Some other products for which GI applications have been submitted, but under process, are also available in the new store like Talapatra Khodei, Santhal Sarees, Dhokra etc.