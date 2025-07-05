One suspended for injecting expired drug at community health centre in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Kendrapara on Friday suspended the pharmacist of Mahakalapada community health centre (CHC) for allegedly administering expired injection to a patient.

Sources said a 20-year-old woman of Chandiapalli village was admitted to the CHC for various ailments on June 24. During treatment, pharmacist Bhaktakanta Biswal reportedly administered an expired injection to her. The woman’s brother found out about the goof-up and immediately lodged a written complaint with the medical officer of the CHC.

Acting on the complaint, medical officer Dr Niranjan Kar issued a show cause notice to the pharmacist as to why action should not be taken against him for dereliction of duty. In his reply, Biswal admitted that he wrongly administered the expired injection to the patient.

Kendrapara CDMO Dr Manoranjan Rout said basing on the inquiry report of the medical officer of Mahakalapada CHC, the pharmacist was suspended with immediate effect. During the period of his suspension, he will draw salary as admissible under Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code.