Puri to get municipal corporation tag under government’s tourism hub push

BHUBANESWAR: In a major announcement ahead of the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Puri municipality will be upgraded into a municipal corporation.

The decision has been taken in view of the growing population, influx of a large number of pilgrims and tourists throughout the year and the necessity to provision modern and quality civic amenities in the seaside town. The municipal corporation will be formed by including Puri city and surrounding areas. This will include around seven to eight gram panchayats from Puri Sadar and Bramhagiri blocks, enabling the residents to access city-like amenities, Majhi told mediapersons here.

Puri will become the sixth municipal corporation in the state, joining Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela. The process of upgradation of the civic body to a corporation will begin instantly from Saturday, the chief minister announced, stating his government is committed to making Puri one of the best spiritual and tourist destinations of the country. “By 2036, the government aims to make Puri a major spiritual and tourist hub. A beautiful, green and developed Puri city is essential for a prosperous Odisha. Today’s announcement is a part of the government’s vision,” he said.

Majhi said Puri is now hosting the Rath Yatra festival, and the Bahuda Yatra, which marks the return of the deities to the temple, will be held on Saturday. Lakhs of devotees cutting across caste, creed and community, converge in the city during the yatra and the Badadanda is filled with devotees during the period, he said.