Family upholds tradition of serving Podapitha in Bargarh

BARGARH: For eight generations, the Satpathy family of Gopalpur has upheld a cherished tradition of preparing the sacred Podapitha Bhoga for Lord Dadhibaman Mahaprabhu during the Bahuda Yatra in Bhatli, so much so it has become an important part of the Rath Yatra in Bargarh.

After nine days at the Mausi Maa Temple, Lord Dadhibaman is offered Podapitha, believed to be his beloved food. This year, six quintals of the delicacy were prepared by 16 skilled pithakars brought together by the Satpathy family.

Made using traditional ingredients like wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, dry fruits, and aromatic spices, the Podapitha is baked in a time-honoured process; wrapped in sal leaves and slow-baked under hot embers, preserving its ritualistic essence through centuries.

According to legend, after a devastating fire damaged the temple in the 17th century, the practice of offering Pitha Bhoga instead of Anna Bhoga began. Since then, the tradition of offering Podapitha during Bahuda Yatra has remained unbroken in Bhatli.

Devotees believe that Lord Dadhibaman had expressed his wish to taste Podapitha made by his Mausi Maa, adding a deeply personal and intimate layer to the ritual.

Kabi Satpathy, a member of the Satpathy family, said preparing Podapitha for Lord Dadhibaman for the last eight generations has been the family’s tradition. “It’s a divine blessing to carry this tradition forward. We start preparations early on Navami, and it takes several hours of dedicated effort. With each passing year, we’ve increased the quantity. This isn’t just a ritual but an emotion that binds us to our ancestors.”