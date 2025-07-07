Flood-like situation in Odisha's Kuchinda

SAMBALPUR: Incessant rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation in Sambalpur’s Kuchinda, leaving several gram panchayats inundated in the sub-division.

While most of the blocks in the district received below 70 mm showers, Bamra recorded the highest 285 mm rainfall followed by Kuchinda (223.5 mm) in the last 24-hours.

Sources said the heavy downpour washed away several key roads in the area, though the full extent of damage is yet to be assessed. In the afternoon, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar visited the affected areas of Kuchinda including Saira, Gochhara and wards 10 and 11 to take stock of the situation.

The collector was accompanied by the Kuchinda sub-collector, CDO-cum-EO, BDO and the local tehsildar. Sub-collector Gourabamaya Pradhan said, “The situation has improved, and the water level is gradually receding. Around 400 people have been rescued from inundated villages and shifted to a school. Further rescue operations are ongoing.”

There are reports of some partial damage due to the rain. A comprehensive assessment will be conducted once the situation stabilises, he added.