Low-pressure area expected to trigger very heavy rainfall in eight districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the low pressure area forming over the Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, at least eight districts of Odisha are set to receive intense rainfall over the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Sunday.

Very heavy rains (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm), thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may prevail in Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada districts on Monday, said the national weather forecaster.

While light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in Odisha, eight districts including Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Nayagarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) during the period.