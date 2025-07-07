Low-pressure area expected to trigger very heavy rainfall in eight districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the low pressure area forming over the Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, at least eight districts of Odisha are set to receive intense rainfall over the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Sunday.
Very heavy rains (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm), thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may prevail in Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada districts on Monday, said the national weather forecaster.
While light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in Odisha, eight districts including Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Nayagarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) during the period.
Parts of the state are likely to receive heavy downpour till Saturday. Due to the low-pressure areas forming in quick successions, the state recorded 35 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and July 6. Only Nuapada and Puri received 25 per cent and 21 per cent deficit rains respectively.
So far, the state has received 359.8 mm rains during this monsoon season. Usually, Odisha receives 209.3 mm, 341.4 mm, 363.8 mm and 235.7 mm rain in June, July, August and September, respectively.