Under water! No end to Iskcon road woes in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Iskcon temple road in the capital city was yet again faced with waterlogging on Sunday evening following a heavy spell of rain, which disrupted traffic and hampered devotees’ darshan of the Trinity’s Suna Besha for a brief period.

Incessant rain that pounded the city in the evening led to flooding of the temple road along National Highway (NH)-16 for at least 15 to 20 minutes. The incident led to traffic disruption on the stretch for a short period.

An official from the temple said the waterlogging also affected Suna Besha darshan of Lord Jagannath and His Siblings atop the chariots near the temple for some time. “A number of people had to wait for the water level to recede to reach near the chariots. The rain also hampered the Lords’ darshan for a brief period,” he said.