Banpur’s Swapneswar temple gets monument of national importance status

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has declared the ancient Swapneswar Mahadev temple in Banpur of Khurda district as a monument of national importance.

The ornate temple, which is in ruins, is believed to be of the 7th century period when Sailodbhavas were ruling the region. It will now be under the monitoring and safeguarding of ASI, informed the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The living temple (currently under worship) was under the conservation and maintenance control of the State Endowment Commission. Sources said the temple has been in a neglected state for long with both the main temple damaged and all its subsidiary shrines collapsed.

It is alleged that conservation of the temple is not being done as per the archaeological ethics and principles. In the previous conservation work, cement and mortar had been used in lieu of lime mortar for resetting the stone blocks of the temple.

Considering the archaeological importance of the temple and the need for its conservation, the ASI had last year written to the Ministry of Culture to give it monument of national importance status as per the provisions of the Archaeological Monuments & Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Excluding Swapneswar temple, there are 78 monuments of national importance in the state.