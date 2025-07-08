Commercial vehicle drivers in Odisha launch state-wide protest, affects transport services

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of commercial vehicle drivers under the banner of Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha on July 8 launched a State-wide 'quit steering wheel' protest.
The protest has hit transport services across Odisha. Though the supply of essential commodities like vegetables was not affected to a large extent on the day, various trade unions are apprehensive that the strike could lead to shortage in the next 24 hours.
"Vegetables were delivered in Bhubaneswar markets as usual on Tuesday. However, we are anticipating the strike will possibly affect the supply a day later," said Rajdhani Pariba (vegetables), Byabasayee Mahasangha president, Kabi Swain.
"Many essential commodities are imported from other States, and the supply remained unaffected on the day. However, serious difficulties can emerge while transporting goods from wholesalers to retailers if the strike is not called off,” said the general secretary of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha, Sudhakar Panda.
While the protest is underway, several unions have also distanced themselves from the strike. "Out of the 35 state-level drivers' unions, only two, including Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha, have launched the protest. We are not part of it as the demands are mostly unjustified," said All Odisha Road Transport Workers Mahasangha organising secretary, Santosh Sahu.
Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha's major demands are to scrap the State’s decision to grant vehicle-checking powers to the police, inclusion of auto drivers in the Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Board, provide pension benefits for drivers over 60 years of age, provide insurance coverage of Rs 20 lakh in case a driver is killed in a road accident, among others.
The association's other demands are to reserve 70 per cent jobs in mines, quarries and factories for local drivers and to declare September 1 as National Drivers’ Day. Meanwhile, sources said the state government has called the protesting drivers' unions for a discussion on Tuesday evening.