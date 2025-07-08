Commercial vehicle drivers in Odisha launch state-wide protest, affects transport services

BHUBANESWAR: ​Thousands of commercial vehicle drivers ​under the banner of Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha on July 8 launched a State-wide ​'quit steering wheel​' protest.

The protest has ​hit transport services ​across Odisha. Though the supply of essential commodities like vegetables was not affected to a large extent on the day, various trade unions are apprehensive that the strike could lead to shortage in the next 24 hours.

"Vegetables were delivered in Bhubaneswar markets as usual on Tuesday. However, we are anticipating the strike will possibly affect the supply a day later," said Rajdhani Pariba (vegetables), Byabasayee Mahasangha president, Kabi Swain.

"Many essential commodities are imported from other States, and the supply remained unaffected on the day. However, serious difficulties can emerge while transporting goods from wholesalers to retailers if the strike is not called off,” said the general secretary of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha, Sudhakar Panda.