Manmohan set for fourth term as Odisha BJP president

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations over a new face leading BJP’s Odisha unit, the party leadership seems to have reposed faith on the competence of incumbent president Manmohan Samal for the top organisational job. Samal was the only candidate to file nomination for the post on Monday and is set to be appointed for a fourth term.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi being present with Samal during his nomination filing made it amply clear that he was firmly behind him. The formal announcement of Samal’s election as the state BJP chief will be done by party’s election observer for the state Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday.

Balasore MP and returning officer Pratap Chandra Sarangi said the elections for the president and national council members were held following due democratic process, and the winners will announced on Tuesday.