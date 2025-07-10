Black marketing of sand hits construction activities in Cuttack district

CUTTACK: Black marketing of sand has become rampant owing to the closure of all bali ghats (sand sources) by the Mines department for the rainy season. Such a situation is burning a hole in the pockets of those constructing houses as the essential material is being sold at more than double the actual price.

The worst-affected are the beneficiaries of different housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Antyodaya Gruha Yojana etc., as they are compelled to buy sand at hefty amounts in order to complete house construction within a specific period to avail the incentive.

As per sources, considering the vulnerability of riverbeds and embankments during the rainy season, the mining officer-cum-competent authority, Minor Minerals, Cuttack has suspended operations of all 46 sand sources in the district from July 2 leading to its unavailability.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, lessees and mafia who had already lifted huge quantities of sand from the river and stacked them illegally at several places before closure of the bali ghats are now charging exorbitant prices.

“When the bali ghats were operational, a tractor-load of sand was priced between Rs 900 to Rs 950. However, now after their closure, they are being charged at Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. If one bargains, they are refusing to sell the sand,” said a beneficiary of PMAY (Urban). He added that he is left with no choice than to buy the sand at the skyrocketed price as he has to complete house construction within three months to get incentive of Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, unable to pay such high prices, many beneficiaries have halted their house construction. “We have stopped construction of our houses as the money spent towards purchasing sand will more than the incentive amount,” said some beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin).

Deputy director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, Dillip Kumar Sahoo said sand mining has been suspended in the district from July 2 as per the sustainable sand mining guidelines-2016 issued by MoEFCC. “Four illegal sand stacks at CDA sector-11, Baideswar, Jatamundia and Kalika Prasad have been seized and will be auctioned soon. Further raids are underway,” Sahoo said adding, enforcement activities against illegal stacking and sale of sand would be intensified in the coming days.

Meanwhile, city residents suggested the department should make alternative provisions to make sand available during monsoon. “It should open a depot of its own to provide sand at government rate,” they said.