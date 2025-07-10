West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra acting as BJD’s mouthpiece, says BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: The detention of 444 suspected Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharsuguda district has sparked a political face-off with BJP’s local MLA Tankadhar Tripathy strongly defending the government’s action and slamming TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her sharp criticism of the move.
Addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Tripathy said, “India belongs to Indians only. Neither India nor Odisha is a Dharamshala where anyone can come, stay unlawfully, and carry out anti-social or criminal activities.”
Taking a swipe at Moitra’s social media post, he said it seems the BJD is voicing its concerns through their new daughter-in-law. “Several illegal activities took place during the BJD’s rule. What should have been done earlier, as per Union Home Ministry guidelines, is now being implemented by our government.”
Tripathy said the suspected immigrants are being held at designated detention centres not police stations, and those with valid citizenship documents are being released. “Only those who fail to provide legal proof will face legal action and deportation. The government cannot allow anti-social elements to live illegally and commit crimes. Those raising objections should first clarify whether they stand for Indian nationality or sheltering illegal immigrants,” he asserted.
The controversy erupted after Moitra posted a video on social media platform X, claiming that 23 migrant workers from her constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal were among those detained in Jharsuguda despite having valid Aadhaar and voter ID cards. “If they are not released immediately, we will file habeas corpus petitions, and I will go there myself,” she warned.
Moitra also accused the Odisha government of targeting Bengali-speaking workers after the BJP came to power. She cautioned that such actions could affect Odisha’s tourism, which draws significant revenue from Bengali tourists.
Meanwhile, 25 detained immigrants were released on Wednesday after their citizenship proof was found to be genuine.