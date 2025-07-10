West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra acting as BJD’s mouthpiece, says BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: The detention of 444 suspected Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharsuguda district has sparked a political face-off with BJP’s local MLA Tankadhar Tripathy strongly defending the government’s action and slamming TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her sharp criticism of the move.

Addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Tripathy said, “India belongs to Indians only. Neither India nor Odisha is a Dharamshala where anyone can come, stay unlawfully, and carry out anti-social or criminal activities.”

Taking a swipe at Moitra’s social media post, he said it seems the BJD is voicing its concerns through their new daughter-in-law. “Several illegal activities took place during the BJD’s rule. What should have been done earlier, as per Union Home Ministry guidelines, is now being implemented by our government.”

Tripathy said the suspected immigrants are being held at designated detention centres not police stations, and those with valid citizenship documents are being released. “Only those who fail to provide legal proof will face legal action and deportation. The government cannot allow anti-social elements to live illegally and commit crimes. Those raising objections should first clarify whether they stand for Indian nationality or sheltering illegal immigrants,” he asserted.