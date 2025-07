BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has requested the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to amend the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) notification of Balukhand wildlife sanctuary in Puri to facilitate construction of Shree Swaminarayan temple along the Puri-Konark Marine Drive.

The proposal has been moved by no less than Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has written a letter to Union minister Bhupender Yadav urging him to consider reducing the ESZ boundary from existing 500 metre to 50 metre or grant environment clearance to the project while maintaining the integrity and conservation objectives of the sanctuary.

In response to the CM’s letter, Yadav has sought a detailed proposal for consideration of the matter.

The letter to Yadav stated that the Shree Swaminarayan Temple Trust at Puri had purchased a land on Puri-Konark Marine Drive road within Balukhand mouza for development of a temple and civic amenities. However, the current ESZ notification of sanctuary posed impediment to the project’s progress.

As per the notification, published on May 19, 2017, the ESZ of Balukhand ranges from 0 metre to 500 metre from the sanctuary boundary. “However, the selected site for development of Swaminarayan temple lies in close proximity to the sanctuary and currently falls within the ESZ which poses a statutory constraint on the proposed construction,” the letter stated.

Stating the temple project will be undertaken with full commitment to environmental safeguards, Majhi urged Yadav to consider amending the ESZ boundary of the sanctuary. “Necessary measures will be taken to ensure minimal ecological disturbance and adherence to all norms laid down by the MoEFCC,” he assured.