Missing man found dead in forest, family cries murder in Odisha

PHULBANI: The body of a missing man was recovered from near the airstrip at Gudari within Khajuripada police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Tapan Rana of Nedipadar village in Gochhapada area. Sources said on July 4, Tapan had gone to Katringia village after borrowing a bike from a relative. However, he did not return home. After two days, Tapan informed his family that he met with an accident near Gudari village.

Family members rushed to the spot but could not find him. Repeated calls to his mobile phone also went unanswered. When Tapan’s phone became switched off, family members filed a missing report in Gochhapada police station.

On Thursday, some people spotted a man’s body in Gudari forest. On being informed, Khajuripada police reached the spot and seized the body. A motorcycle and a mobile phone were also recovered from near the body. Subsequently, Tapan’s family members reached Gudari forest and identified his body.

The body was subsequently handed over to Gochhapada police who sent it for postmortem. Tapan’s family alleged that he was murdered.

Sub-inspector of Gochhapada police station Dinabandhu Pradhan said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to Tapan’s death.