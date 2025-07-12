NHRC asks Bargarh DM to submit ATR on rice mill ‘negligence’ death in Odisha

BARGARH : Taking cognisance of the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy who fell into a heap of burning rice mill ash in February this year, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the district administration to submit an action-taken report (ATR) within a week.

The incident took place on February 26 in Boipura village within Bheden police limits. Pratyush Bhaina sustained critical burns after accidentally falling into smoldering paddy husk waste allegedly dumped negligently at the roadside by Kaleshwar rice mill. Despite over a month of treatment at VIMSAR, Burla and SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, the child succumbed to injuries on April 11.

Following the incident, rights activist Dillip Das of Kalahandi submitted a petition to the NHRC on April 13, highlighting the alleged negligence of the rice mill owner and lack of any compensation or assistance to the bereaved family.

In his petition, Das said, “The painful and heart-wrenching incident happened due to the carelessness of Kaleswar rice mill which dumped the hot ash at the roadside without pouring water on it. It is a result of complete disregard for human life and environmental safety by the rice mill. The family deserves justice and adequate compensation for its irreparable loss.”