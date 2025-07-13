A month after repair, Sambalpur roads show real ugly face

SAMBALPUR: The roads across Sambalpur city have deteriorated following the first spell of monsoon rain, just within a month after being repaired for the Sital Sasthi festival.

As the blacktop peels away, large potholes and sunken patches have emerged across the city, posing danger to commuters. The damaged stretches have triggered a series of accidents, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders and school-going children, and led to severe traffic snarls.

The situation has also provoked widespread public anger, with many residents blaming poor planning, lack of monitoring, and substandard work by contractors. During Sital Sasthi, major roads and inner lanes were given a new layer across the city. However, just a few showers have laid bare the poor quality of the work.

One of the worst-hit stretches is the Ainthapali-Laxmi Talkies Square, a vital entry point to the city. Large craters have formed near the overbridge close to GM University, where both minor and major accidents are being reported frequently.

The adjoining Church Road near GMU Square is facing similar issues due to ongoing culvert construction, forcing vehicles headed towards the district headquarters hospital to take longer, riskier detours, adding to congestion.

Conditions have also worsened between the Dhuchrapada flyover and the Mahila police station, where the approach roads are riddled with deep potholes. The damaged stretch continues up to the road in front of the police station.