A month after repair, Sambalpur roads show real ugly face

SAMBALPUR: The roads across Sambalpur city have deteriorated following the first spell of monsoon rain, just within a month after being repaired for the Sital Sasthi festival.
As the blacktop peels away, large potholes and sunken patches have emerged across the city, posing danger to commuters. The damaged stretches have triggered a series of accidents, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders and school-going children, and led to severe traffic snarls.
The situation has also provoked widespread public anger, with many residents blaming poor planning, lack of monitoring, and substandard work by contractors. During Sital Sasthi, major roads and inner lanes were given a new layer across the city. However, just a few showers have laid bare the poor quality of the work.
One of the worst-hit stretches is the Ainthapali-Laxmi Talkies Square, a vital entry point to the city. Large craters have formed near the overbridge close to GM University, where both minor and major accidents are being reported frequently.
The adjoining Church Road near GMU Square is facing similar issues due to ongoing culvert construction, forcing vehicles headed towards the district headquarters hospital to take longer, riskier detours, adding to congestion.
Conditions have also worsened between the Dhuchrapada flyover and the Mahila police station, where the approach roads are riddled with deep potholes. The damaged stretch continues up to the road in front of the police station.
Authorities have merely placed plastic caution signals at a few danger spots, with no long-term solutions in sight. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has not issued any public advisory or initiated urgent repairs, drawing further criticism from residents. Frustration is also mounting against the Public Works department (PWD) for its inaction, despite repeated complaints.
Mahendra Mishra, president of the Nagarik Kalyan Samiti, said, “Patchwork repairs were hurriedly done before Sital Sasthi. Those roads haven’t lasted even two months. Now, the public is suffering.” He urged the administration to take immediate corrective steps.
City-based activist Debashis Pradhan echoed the concerns, stating, “It’s the same story every year, roads are dug up, patched half-heartedly, and collapse with the first rain. Public money is being wasted to benefit contractors. There’s no planning, no accountability, only a cycle of neglect.”
Speaking to TNIE, SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said, “The PWD has already been instructed to begin repairs. However, due to continuous rainfall, it’s not feasible right now. We are waiting for a dry spell to ensure the repairs are long-lasting and won’t wash away again.”