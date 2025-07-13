Authorities of FM college tried to cover up, protect teacher: Balasore MP Sarangi

BALASORE: Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday alleged gross negligence and callousness on the part of FM (Autonomous) College authorities in handling a harassment complaint that culminated in a student’s attempt of self-immolation. The BJP MP claimed that the college principal and the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) failed to act responsibly despite complaints by the victim.

“This matter had been ongoing for several days. When it was brought to my notice, I personally called the principal and the police. The principal said the ICC was probing the matter and assured that the enquiry would be completed in five days,” Sarangi told mediapersons. The girl along with her friends had met him days earlier and revealed she had previously attempted suicide due to continued harassment by assistant professor Samir Kumar Sahu.

“After receiving the news of the self-immolation, I tried calling the principal multiple times, but he did not respond. I immediately rushed to the college to review the ICC report and was shocked to find glaring discrepancies between the report and statements made by the complainant, her father and other students. The report was clearly biased,” he alleged. Sarangi termed the ICC’s report as ‘Samira Chalisa’, saying it appeared to glorify the accused professor rather than hold him accountable.

“One absurd claim in the report was that he taught yoga to students who came late to class. Is that even logical?” he questioned. The MP also raised serious concerns about the integrity of the ICC’s functioning. “When I checked the records, I was stunned. The proceeding register had only signatures and there were no details of discussions or conclusions. Yet the principal claimed the committee had met five times. Every effort was made to shield the assistant professor,” he said.