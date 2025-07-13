Odisha CM Majhi meets PM amid cabinet rejig talks

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him about the BJP government’s development and welfare works in the state along with future plans to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha.

While details of the discussions between the two has not been made public, the chief minister in a social media post said that it was mostly about developmental initiatives and accelerating overall economic growth of Odisha.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am grateful for his inspiration and unwavering support for Odisha’s development,” the chief minister said. “On this occasion, we had important discussion on various developmental works in Odisha, plans, centre-state coordination and accelerating the state’s overall progress. The centre and state are committed to working together to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” he said.

Majhi’s meeting with the prime minister also assumes significance in the backdrop of pending cabinet expansion and political appointments to different corporations and boards of the state government.

Even after one year completion of the BJP government in the state, the chief minister has not expanded his cabinet where six more ministers can be inducted. Currently, his cabinet has 15 ministers including two deputy chief ministers.