Odisha CM Majhi meets PM amid cabinet rejig talks

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him about the BJP government’s development and welfare works in the state along with future plans to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha.
While details of the discussions between the two has not been made public, the chief minister in a social media post said that it was mostly about developmental initiatives and accelerating overall economic growth of Odisha.
“Today, I had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am grateful for his inspiration and unwavering support for Odisha’s development,” the chief minister said. “On this occasion, we had important discussion on various developmental works in Odisha, plans, centre-state coordination and accelerating the state’s overall progress. The centre and state are committed to working together to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” he said.
Majhi’s meeting with the prime minister also assumes significance in the backdrop of pending cabinet expansion and political appointments to different corporations and boards of the state government.
Even after one year completion of the BJP government in the state, the chief minister has not expanded his cabinet where six more ministers can be inducted. Currently, his cabinet has 15 ministers including two deputy chief ministers.
While the newly re-elected state BJP president Manmohan Samal has announced that the state cabinet reshuffle will take place soon and the new state PSU chairpersons will be appointed, Majhi’s meeting with the PM and top national party functionaries has fuelled speculations over the exercise to finalise the list. Earlier in the day, Majhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and discussed about the development journey of Odisha.
Majhi met BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. “We discussed Odisha’s development projects, public service and centrestate coordination. I received his book ‘Jeet Modi Shasan Ki’ and presented him with ‘Odisha Vision 2036 | 2047’, Majhi said in his X post.
Sources in the party said that the cabinet expansion was put on hold pending election of a new president of the state unit. The re-election of Manmohan Samal as party president on July 8 has paved the way for the exercise. However, it is not clear whether there will be only expansion or reshuffle with dropping of some of ministers whose performance has not been satisfactory. Majhi is also several Union ministers before his return to Bhubaneswar on Sunday.