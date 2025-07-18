Contract worker killed, two injured as goods train hits push trolley at Odisha's Rayagada station

BERHAMPUR: A contractual worker was killed and two others suffered injuries after a moving goods train reportedly hit a push trolley being used for track maintenance at platform no-5 of Rayagada railway station on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Deba Kisan (47) of Sundargarh district. The injured, Babula Saha and Sushant Das, have been admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

Sources said workers of the railway engineering department were engaged in track maintenance work with the help of a push trolley. All of a sudden, a goods train from Visakhapatnam arrived on the track. The railway staff present on the spot immediately swung into action and tried to remove the trolley from the track. However, they could not succeed and the trolley’s umbrella got entangled with a wagon of the train.

Due to the impact, the three workers suffered grievous injuries. By the time railway officials and police reached the spot, Kisan succumbed to injuries. The two other injured workers were taken to Rayagada DHH.

East Coast Railway sources said the umbrella of a push trolley got entangled with a moving wagon of a goods train in Rayagada yard. The trolley was between line no 4 and 5 at the yard and not on any track. One contractual labourer got hit by the goods train and died. Another labourer and a trolley man suffered injuries in the incident. They have been hospitalised and will be discharged after due medical attention.

On being informed, divisional railway manager Amitav Singhal and other senior officials rushed to the mishap site to take stock of the situation.

Rayagada GRP IIC Bijay Kumar Beg said the deceased’s body was seized for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.