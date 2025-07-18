EXPRESS IMPACT | Odisha govt intensifies crackdown on fertiliser hoarding and black marketing

BHUBANEWAR/BARGARH : The state government had intensified enforcement activities by conducting stock verification of chemical fertilisers at dealers and retailers points to ensure smooth supply of soil nutrients at prices fixed by the government.

The Agriculture department has so far conducted surprise checking at 1,993 retail points and issued show cause notice to 426 retailers and stop-sale notice to eight retailers for violation of the fertilisation control order (FCO). Similarly, 25 dealers’ license have been suspended or cancelled for violation of FCO rules.

The enforcement activities were stepped up following publication of a report in The New Indian Express on black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers in Bargarh district. Taking note of the report which highlighted the shortage of popular granular fertilisers like DAP, urea and single super phosphate or Gromor in Bargarh and adjoining districts, Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo directed the department to take stringent action against dealers, retailers and private traders creating artificial shortage to jack up the prices.

As some of the dealers are forcing farmers to buy nano-fertilisers, the department has instructed IFFCO authorities to refrain from any such activities. The farmers are free to make independent choice of fertilisers without any compulsion. The MARKFED officials have been instructed to take steps accordingly.

“Enforcement activities are being conducted across the state by surprise checking of fertiliser retailer and wholesaler points and verifying any type of illegal activities to protect the interest of the farmers. It is the prime objective of the government to ensure availability of proper quality fertilisers at fixed price at the right place and at the right time. To check black marketing, hoarding and sale of spurious fertilisers, enforcement squads have been formed both at district and block-level,” Singh Deo said.

Asserting that there is adequate stock of fertilisers, sources in the department said the state is likely to receive 6.82 lakh tonne of fertilisers by end of July, out of which, 5 lakh tonne has been already received. The state had pre-positioned 2.94 lakh tonne before April 1, 2025, making the total availability of fertilisers at 7.94 lakh tonne. Around 3.65 lakh tonne of different grades have been sold to farmers, leaving 4.24 lakh tonne available in different districts as of date, officials said.