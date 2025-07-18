Odisha seeks five new NCC girls battalions to boost youth participation

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has approached the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for raising five NCC girls battalions in Odisha under the state NCC expansion plan.

In a letter to the director, NCC Col Satyabrata Swain on Thursday, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj wrote that the state wants to enhance the reach and impact of the NCC within the state, particularly with emphasis on increasing the participation of girl students.

The minister had earlier this year held a discussion with the DG NCC on expansion of NCC from the existing 63,000 to 90,000 cadets. Accordingly, it has been proposed to raise five new NCC girls battalions.

The proposal is in line with the government of India’s vision to empower youth through discipline, leadership, and nation-building opportunities, he said. The proposed expansion will also address the demand for wider NCC coverage among female students.