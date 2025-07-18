Odisha: STA warns against fake RTO job ads

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday issued an advisory related to fake advertisements of various jobs in the regional transport offices (RTOs).

The STA said it has come to its notice that fake advertisements are being posted on social media and some websites regarding jobs in various posts in the RTOs. Many innocent job-seekers are getting cheated through this scam for which citizens are advised not to believe in such advertisements.

“Any genuine advertisement regarding jobs is published only through the official process of the state government, said the STA, advising citizens to not click the links of such advertisements on WhatsApp.

In another development, STA advised the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) visiting different temples across the state during Shravana month to walk carefully on the roads to avoid any accident.