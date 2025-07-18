Villagers plant paddy on muddy road in Odisha’s Erasama to protest neglect

JAGATSINGHPUR: Frustrated by administrative apathy, villagers of Nuadihi panchayat under Erasama block staged a unique protest by planting paddy saplings on a muddy village road on Monday.

Their action was a protest against deplorable condition of the canal embankment road connecting Paikashai village under Nuadihi panchyat of Erasama block under the Rural Development department. During the rainy season, the road becomes muddy, making it nearly impossible to walk or travel.

Villagers from Dasipur, Nuadihi, Mahimadeipur, Ghagadao, Bhainch and nearby areas face daily hardship due to the poor condition of this stretch. However, despite multiple complaints to the district administration, RD department, no action was taken which led to the protest, villagers said. “If our demands are not fulfilled soon, we will intensify our protest at the village level,” warned aggrieved villagers.

Nuadihi sarpanch Brajkishore Pradhan admitted the poor condition of the road and stated that though the RD department had asked the contractor to begin renovation work, the monsoon was a bad time. Due to heavy rains, nearly 60 metre of road remains extremely muddy and slippery, prompting the villagers to protest, he added.

Junior engineer of RD department at Erasama M Parida said steps would be taken to repair the road using emergency funds. “Due to continuous rain, maintenance work had to be halted. We will resume repair once the road dries,” he assured.